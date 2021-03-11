LTCA offers funding

The Long Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging announces the availability of Older Americans Act funds for legally formed Public, Private or not-for-profit organizations in the counties of Alfalfa, Blaine, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Major and Noble.

Funding is available through a Request for Proposal (RFP) process for the following services:

Home Repair, Legal Assistance, Legal Community Education, Transportation, Outreach, Congregate Meals, Nutrition Counseling, Nutrition Education, Home Delivered Meals, Health Promotion / Disease Prevention and Caregiver Support.

Service specifications and proposal guide may be obtained by contacting Valerie Snethen, Director,

Area Agency on Aging, 202 W. Broadway, Suite A, Enid, OK 73701. Phone 580-234-7475 or email vsnethen@ltcaenid.org

Closing date for applications is 4 p.m., March 30, 2021. A proposers’ conference will be held at 1:30 p.m., March 16, 2021, at the Christian Church of the Covenant, 1205 S. Cleveland St., Enid. Attendance at the proposers’ conference is required in order to be considered for funding. RSVP by March 9, 2021 to confirm attendance.