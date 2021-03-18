Burlington BOE accepts resignations

The Burlington Board of Education met at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, March 4, for a special meeting.

The meeting was called to order with Terry Graham, Robert Hill, April Kisling and Aaron Smith present.

The agenda was approved as part of the minutes first.

At 5:37 p.m. the board convened into executive session to discuss the re-employment of Stan Pederson as elementary principal.

After the board returned to open session and read the executive session minutes compliance announcement, the board voted to re-employ Pederson for the 2021-2022 school year.

Next, they approved the resignation of Tim Bart as principal and thanked him for his service and wished him the best.

They also approved the resignations of Jessica Smith and Jade Jones and thanked them for their service to the school.

The meeting adjourned at 5:55 p.m.