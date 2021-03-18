Cherokee Farmerettes hold their March meeting

Farmerettes OHCE Group held their March meeting in the home of Marguerite McMurtrey on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Mike Jones, Cherokee City Manager, was the special guest. He gave very informative information on the three propositions which will be on the ballot for the upcoming City of Cherokee election on April 6, 2021. He also stated they are working on a City web page and would like Civic Groups to be included on it.

Following Jones’ talk, Elisa Crowder, President, called the meeting to order and led the Salute to the American Flag. McMurtrey gave the devotional on “Kindness” based on Ephesians 4:32. Roll Call, “What makes you smile?” was answered by: Marlene Buck, Lynetta Cressler, Crowder, Pat Marzolf, McMurtrey, Cheryl Poe, Loretta Sharp and Terri Woods.

Buck presented the lesson, “Fostering Kindness”. She pointed out that being kind can strengthen relationships and sense of satisfaction in life. Kindness is defined as “the quality of being friendly, generous and considerate.” Current research supports this idea. Science has now shown that devoting resources to others, rather than having more and more for yourself, brings about lasting well-being. Kindness includes being kind to yourself as well, by speaking gently and kindly to yourself and taking good care of yourself. The group discussed different ways of being kind.

To start the business meeting, Marzolf, Secretary, read the minutes of the last meeting, which were approved. The Treasurer was absent, so there was no report.

Sharp, Blood Drive Chairman, gave the report on the OBI Drive held February 25. We had 69 people sign in, 60 were able to donate with 12 of those donating 2RBC, which count double, for a total of 72. All donors were appreciated! The group discussed ways to improve the next drive to lessen wait time to donate. These will be discussed with OBI before the next drive.

The group discussed several ideas for Community Projects.

Coming Events:

• March 12: ”Lunchtime Learning” from 12:00 to 1:00 at the Fairgrounds. Shamrock Sign and “Know Your Health Numbers” Cost $10 and includes a light snack. RSVP to the Extension Office.

• March 19: Lesson Leaders meeting at 2:00 p.m. in the conference room.

• March 23: Alfalfa County Spring OHCE Association Meeting at the Fairgrounds. Register at 6:15 p.m., eat at 6:30 p.m. with program following. Farmerettes are in charge of registration and decorations. All members are to bring a salad or dessert.

The Family Fun Fair was postponed from this spring to fall.

The next meeting will be April 1, 2021 with Sharon LaRue as hostess and Lynetta Cressler presenting the lesson on “Houseplants and Succulents”. It will be held at the Fairgrounds.

Buck won the door prize.