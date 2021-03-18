Easter Egg hunt coming soon

The annual Carmen Chamber of Commerce Children’s Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 3 at the Carmen Park beginning at 10 a.m. There are over 1,500 eggs ready for the children to hunt. Prize eggs will be awarded in each age group and there will also be grand prizes for each group. Children should bring their own baskets for the hunt.

There will also be a picture area for the children to have pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Annual Flashlight Egg Hunt

The annual Adult Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt will be at 9 p.m., April 2 at the Carmen Park. The event will allow for lots of social distancing throughout the park. There will be prize eggs and a special grand prize awarded. The event is sponsored by the Carmen Fire Department and the $5 fee will qualify individuals for prize drawings. Proceeds will be used for improvements to the fire department. Individuals over 18 are welcome to participate! Bring your flashlight, basket and a light jacket, too.

Guest to present at Book Babes

Waynoka author Sheldon Russell will be the guest speaker for the Book Babes Book Club at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 18 at the Carmen Library. The group will review the book “Requiem at Dawn”. Book signing will also be available. Everyone is welcome.