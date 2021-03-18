Fire departments announce needs

Peak fire season in Oklahoma is quickly approaching and the fire departments in Alfalfa County are preparing for it.

In Alfalfa County there are nine rural fire departments that are all volunteer filled.

The following departments listed some of their needs:

• Cherokee: Peanuts, crackers, eye drops, wipes and Chapstick. Contact Chief Clint Ream to arrange drop-off of supplies.

• Amorita-Byron: Bottled water and snack items. Contact Chief Brad Rieger to arrange drop-off of supplies.

• Jet: Monetary donations are accepted. Jet Fire Department had to cancel their fundraiser do to Covid-19. Contact Chief Colton Castle to arrange drop-off of supplies.

• Burlington: Water. Contact Chief Aaron Smith to arrange drop-off of supplies.

• Goltry: Water, Gatorade and Chapstick. Contact Chief Jon Nichols to arrange drop-off of supplies.

• Nescatunga: Contact Chief Neil Metcalf to arrange drop-off of supplies.

• Aline: Water, sports drinks and snacks. Contact Chief Rob Sims to arrange drop-off of supplies.

• Carmen: Non-perishable items and monetary donations will be accepted. Contact Chief Dylan Newman to arrange drop-off of supplies.

• Helena: Snacks, water, Gatorade and baby wipes. Contact Chief Everett Grace to arrange drop-off of supplies.

Some of the departments have planned to hold fundraisers.

Amorita-Byron will hold their fundraiser on March 27.

Burlington will hold their fundraiser on March 26.