OTC releases sales tax numbers for county

The March distribution of sales tax collections by the Oklahoma Tax Commission primarily represents local tax receipts from January business.

The monies they reported this period represent sales from January 16 to 30 and estimated sales from February 1 to February 15.

The March breakdown is as follows:

The disbursement of $155,155,951 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $13,007,562 from the $142,148,389 distributed to the cities and towns in March last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $24,850,114.

The following are the sales tax figures for each community, 2021 is listed first and the same time period for 2020, followed by the totals for 2021:

• Aline, $10,703, $2,501, for an increase of $8,202, for a total of $29,294 in 2021.

• Burlington, $1,815, $855, for an increase of $960, for a total of $3,439 in 2021.

• Byron, $592, $216, for an increase of $376, for a total of $1,597 in 2021.

• Carmen, $3,603, $5,468, for a decrease of $1,865, for a total of $11,268 in 2021.

• Cherokee, $49,502, $44,321, for an increase of $5,181, for a total of $153,936 for 2021.

• Goltry, $8,683, $763, for an increase of $7,920, for a total of $35,975 in 2021.

• Helena, $13,495, $10,998, for an increase of $2,497, for a total of $37,050 in 2021.

• Jet, $2,654, $3,520, for a decrease of $866, for a total of $8,729 in 2021.

Alfalfa County, collections for 2020 were $102,231 and the figure has increased to $115,580 for an increase of $13,349 from the same time period last year. The county has collected $329,959 for all of 2021. This month’s increase was the first increase from the previous period in 23 months.

Use Tax

Use tax collections returned and last year’s figures follow:

• Aline, $4,009, $612, for an increase of $3,397.

• Carmen, $2,097, $777, for an increase of $1,320.

• Cherokee, $11,312, $6,664, for an increase of $4,648.

• Goltry, $7,752, $279, for an increase of $7,473.

• Helena, $1,899, $1,025, for an increase of $874.

• Jet, $764, $475, for an increase of $289.

Alfalfa County as a whole saw an increase of $14,999 from $15,925 in 2020 to $30,924 in 2021.