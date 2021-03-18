State living choice explained

The Oklahoma Living Choice Program administered by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority can assist residents to move out of a nursing home and back into the community if a resident chooses to explore other options for managing health care needs. Individuals who live in a nursing home and are currently receiving assistance through the state Medicaid program qualify for help from the Oklahoma Living Choice Program. This program is specifically designed for persons 19 years and older with physical disabilities or long-term illness. Depending on an individual’s needs, services may include assistance with finding a new residence, home delivered meals, transportation, skilled nursing, therapy services, personal care, medication management and transitional funds-a one-time allotment of up to $2,400.

If you or a loved one meet requirements to qualify and have lived in a nursing home for at least 90 consecutive days and are willing to play an active role in his/her plan of care, then a referral for this program can be made by an individual, a family member, a physician or other interested person. For more information on the Oklahoma Living Choice Program you may call 888-287-2443 or e-mail info@oklivingchoice.org. You may submit a referral online at www.okhca.org/LTC.

The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program advocates for the needs of residents residing in Nursing Homes. If you would like assistance in making a referral for the Living Choice Program you may contact us at LTCA of Enid Area Agency on Aging 580-234-7475.