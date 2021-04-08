Commissioners discuss new position

The Alfalfa County Commissioners met at 10 a.m., Monday, April 5. The meeting was called to order with Marvin Woodall, Jay Hague and Mike Roach present.

The minutes, maintenance and operation warrants for payment and blanket purchase orders were approved first.

Next, the appropriations, monthly officer reports, court clerk records management and preservation report, monthly highway expenditures and allocation of alcoholic beverage tax was approved.

No road crossing permits were submitted for approval.

The request to change first deputy for Alfalfa County Assessor to Ryan Kirkpatrick was also approved.

A declaration of surplus and resolutions for disposal of equipment for the assessor are as follows:

• Two laser color printers 2025CP.

• Printer LSR PRO M541DN.

• Solid Oak Door.

Next, the bridge inspection invoice and report of conference for Districts 1,2 and 3 were approved.

The commissioners entered into executive session to discuss maintenance and custodial. After they returned to open session, the commissioners took no action.

After hearing no unforeseen business, the meeting adjourned.

March 29

The Alfalfa County Commissioners met at 10 a.m., Monday, March 29, for their meeting. The meeting was called to order with Woodall, Hague and Roach present.

The minutes, payroll warrants, maintenance and operation warrants for payment and blanket purchase orders were approved first.

Next, approved was a certificate of compliance for OMMA businesses for OMMA and compliance letter for Scissor Tail Consulting, LLC dba Sod House Farms.

The commissioners discussed publishing in the paper to take job applications for head of maintenance/custodian. After some discussion the commissioners took no action on the matter.

A transfer form for District 1 for a FEMA Local ID #1303 Structure was approved. The form was for an Interstate 40 Crosstown steel beam.

Representatives from The Schreifer Group and Vance Air Force Base connected with the commissioners via Zoom teleconference. The meeting was to discuss and possibly take action about current and future land use near Kegelman Auxiliary Airfield.

The representatives had some questions to determine whether operations would affect any residents or wildlife in that area.

After hearing no unforeseen business, the meeting adjourned.

March 22

The Alfalfa County Commissioners met at 10 a.m., Monday, March 22, for their weekly meeting. The meeting was called to order with Woodall, Hague and Roach present.

The minutes, maintenance and operation warrants for payment and blanket purchase orders were approved first.

Next, a private property access easement in District 3 to remove trees from right-of-way and place on farmer’s land was approved.

Also approved was the request to add Dustin Walker as receiving officer for Helena Rescue.

The commissioners approved for the county clerk to go out on bid for District 2 for construction of a new bridge located at County Road Craig between County Roads 600 and 610.

A resolution for disposal of equipment for the Fairgrounds for a Kiser Arena Drag was approved.

A request to add Nancy Lambert as receiving officer for Jet Responders was approved.

The final item of business was approving the purchasing procedures deadline for purchase orders to be paid on during the meeting as the Thursday prior by 3:30 p.m.

After hearing no unforeseen business, the meeting adjourned.