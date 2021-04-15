Election board releases official count

Registered voters in the City of Cherokee, Timberlake School District and Town of Goltry recently went to the polls to elect offices and vote on propositions.

City of Cherokee

The City of Cherokee had four different items on the agenda. They were a commissioner at large (mayor) race and three propositions.

The results and breakdown are as follows:

Commissioner at Large

• Overall: Kolby Arnold, 186; Karen Hawkins, 90.

• Absentee: Arnold, 3; Hawkins, 2.

• Early voting: Arnold, 18; Hawkins, 15.

• Election day: Arnold, 165; Hawkins, 73.

• Cherokee High School Precinct: Arnold, 111; Hawkins, 47.

• Alfalfa County Fairgrounds: Arnold, 75; Hawkins, 43.

Proposition 1

Ordinance No. 2021-01 proposes certain amendments to Article IV, Section VI of the Cherokee City Charter. The Charter currently requires Commission meetings to be held semi-monthly and requires a meeting to be held on the first Monday following the general election. Ordinance No. 2021-01 deletes those requirements but provides that all meetings of the Commission, whether regular, special or emergency, shall be called, held and governed under the terms of the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act, as provided by Title 25, Sections 301 through 314 of the Oklahoma Statutes, or as such Act may be hereinafter amended.

• Overall: Yes, 198; No, 78.

• Absentee: Yes, 2; No, 3.

• Early voting: Yes, 26; No, 7.

• Election day: Yes, 170; No, 68.

• Cherokee High School Precinct: Yes, 104; No, 54.

• Alfalfa County Fairgrounds: Yes, 94; No, 24.

Proposition 2

Ordinance No. 2021-02 proposes certain amendments to Article XXI of the Cherokee City Charter. The Charter currently permits up to $50,000.00 per calendar year of the principal of the Cherokee Electric System Sales Fund to be used to match state and federal grants for certain capital improvement projects. Ordinance No. 2021-02 provides for an increase of such amount to not greater than $100,000.00 per calendar year and eliminates the requirement that such monies must be used to match a federal or state grant. The monies may only be used to construct, repair and replace necessary street, water, sewer, drainage, airport, fire, economic development and/or park capital improvements.

• Overall: Yes, 198; No, 77.

• Absentee: Yes, 2; No, 3.

• Early voting: Yes, 22; No, 10.

• Election day: Yes, 174; No, 64.

• Cherokee High School Precinct: Yes, 108; No, 50.

• Alfalfa County Fairgrounds: Yes, 90; No, 27.

Proposition 3

Ordinance No. 2021-03 proposes certain amendments to Article VI, Section III of the Cherokee City Charter. This charter provision requires the competitive bidding of the City’s banking depositories in a bank or banks of the city and requires such depositories to pay the City interest at not less than 3% per annum. Ordinance No. 2021-03 deletes these requirements but provides the Commissioners have a written investment policy providing for the investment of public monies pursuant to state law and further authorizes the transfer of all or a part of these monies to the Cherokee Development Authority to be invested in accordance with a written investment policy as authorized by state law.

• Overall: Yes, 179; No, 93.

• Absentee: Yes, 2; No, 3.

• Early voting: Yes, 23; No, 9.

• Election day: Yes, 154; No, 81.

• Cherokee High School Precinct: Yes, 97; No, 58.

• Alfalfa County Fairgrounds: Yes, 82; No, 35.

Timberlake School District

The Timberlake School District only had one race on the ballot and it was for Board of Education Office No. 1.

This race had precincts in Alfalfa, Garfield and Grant Counties.

The results and breakdown are as follows:

• Overall: Logan Judd, 176; Stacia Gaff, 28.

• Alfalfa County Absentee: Judd, 2; Gaff, 3.

• Alfalfa County Early Voting: no votes were cast.

• Alfalfa County Election Day: Judd, 161; Gaff, 24.

• A&B Precinct: Judd, 1; Gaff, 3.

• Helena Precinct: Judd, 78; Gaff, 5.

• Goltry Precinct: Judd, 66; Gaff, 14.

• Jet Precinct: Judd, 18; Gaff, 5.

• Grant County Absentee: no votes were cast.

• Alfalfa County Early Voting: no votes were cast.

• Grant County Election Day: Judd, 13; Gaff, 1.

• Garfield County: no votes were cast for absentee, early or election day.

Town of Goltry

The Town of Goltry had one item on the agenda. The item was to vote for two trustees nominated and elected at large for four year terms.

The results and breakdown are as follows:

• Overall: Vernon Sanders Jr., 24; Jamie Coulter, 30; Matthew Meyer, 28; Cam Pekrul, 24; Maera Barney, 20.

No absentee or early votes were cast and Goltry only had one precinct reporting.