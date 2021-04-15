Jet Industrious holds Easter Egg hunt

The Jet Industrious OHCE recently held their Easter Egg Hunt.

The hunt prizes were awarded to the following children:

• One-year-old: Waylon Tucker, first; Jade Jenlink, second and golden egg; and Gage DeVore, third.

• Two-year-old: Emma Franze, first and golden egg; Krosslynn Worman, second; and Emerson Rosga, third. Others hunting were Piper Kirkpatrick and Hudson Rosga.

• Three-year-old through five-year-old: Tessa Stone, first; Rhett Carson, third; and Asher Price, golden egg. Others hunting were Amelia Crow, Hagen Green, Zane Richter, Luke Ridgway and Sterling Robinson.

• Six-year-old through eight-year-old: Remington Robinson, first; Eli Crondon, second and golden egg; and Averie Crow, third. Others hunting were Phaidra Richter, Madeline Ridgway, Judah Jenlink, Hastyn Dunavant and Cole DeVore.

• Nine-year-old through 12-year-old: Emily Tucker, first; Kortney Campbell, second; Logan Campbell, third; and Chance Young, golden egg. Others hunting were Harrison Stone, Owen Tucker, Kreed Campbell, Pasely Green, Errol Richter, Stryker Worman, Amilya Jones, Addison Dunavant, Heston Green, Jagger Worman, Stormie June and Emma Jones.