Tips for controlled burns

Alfalfa County has yet to be placed in a burn ban for 2021. The lack of a burn is thanks to rainfall during the year in the area.

With there currently being no burn ban, those in the county can burn. Here is some information on controlled burns:

• A controlled burn is a fire intentionally set to achieve land management objectives.

• Controlled burns need to be done under certain conditions and the weather should be checked for relative humidity and wind speed.

Never burn on a day when weather conditions might be unstable. Visit the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) website at www.noaa.gov to get the weather predictions for the day.

• Burn between 8 a.m. and sunset only. Never let a fire burn overnight when it’s not being observed.

• Always notify the Alfalfa County Sheriff’s Office at 580-596-3269 when and where you will be burning.