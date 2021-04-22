Aline and Aline-Cleo to host alumni banquet

The Aline/Aline-Cleo consolidated school district will be honoring its 53rd class of graduates when the Class of 1971, celebrating their 50th, plays host to the annual Alumni Banquet on Saturday May 8, 2021, at the Aline Senior Center. Registration begins at 5:00 p.m. with a “pot luck” dinner to follow.

Classes being honored include the 1951, 1961, 1981, 1991, 2001, 2011, and, of course, the 2021 graduates. Scholarships will be awarded by the Alumni Association to Seniors who have completed an application process.

The 21 seniors who graduated in 1971 include, Jeanie Hall Driskill, Mike Elliott, Sandy Hunter Whittenberg, Glen Bottoms, Patricia Stewart Shoulders, Bill Littrell, Laurel “Lolly” Nightengale Rich, Billy Sacket Jr., Bill Loss, Michele Goodno Campbell, Melvin Kingcade, Rocky Anthony, Nan Robinson Reihm, Mike Ring, Carol Bails Bottoms, Billy Ferrall, Jan Kiner Shropshire, Becky Bloyd Smith and the deceased Robert Perkins, Debbie Rogers Wallace, and Jody Morris (Ryel) Sharp.

All graduates, faculty, and board members, present and past are encouraged to attend this time-honored and memorable event.