County tears down old elevator

The Alfalfa County Commissioners met at 10 a.m., Monday, April 19, for their weekly meeting.

The meeting was called to order with Marvin Woodall, Jay Hague and Mike Roach present.

The minutes, maintenance and operation warrants for payment and blanket purchase orders were approved first.

Next, the commissioners opened and awarded the bid for construction of a new bridge located at County Road Craig between 600 and 610 for District 2.

Two companies bid on the project:

• Railroad Yard: $86,000 piling 9 5/8 and $95,00 10×4.

• Dietz Welding: $70,019.94.

The commissioners approved Dietz Welding as the lowest bid.

Next, a programming resolution for bridge and approaches replacing STP/BR low water crossing NS 252 EW 3.4 for District 1 was approved.

The following transfers were approved:

• Fairgrounds: from M&O to Personal Services for $120,000 for salaries.

• Sheriff: from Sheriff Cash B M&O to Sheriff Cash B Personal Services for $8,000 for salaries.

• Cash 911: from Cash 911 Sales Tax M&O to Cash 911 Sales Tax M&O for $30,000 for salaries.

A private property access easement for District 2 to clean and shape channel for water to flow correctly was approved.

Next, a new account for sheriff sales tax approved by resolution 21-059 to create new accounts for sheriff sales tax personal services and for sheriff sales tax M&O.

The final item of business was approving the change order from written quote for District 1 for 1-19-21 for grader building.

After hearing no unforeseen business the meeting adjourned.

April 12

The commissioners met at 10 a.m., April 12.

The meeting was called to order with Woodall, Hague and Roach present.

The minutes, maintenance and operation warrants for payment and blanket purchase orders were approved first.

No monthly officer reports were approved.

Next, a private property access easement for District 2 to get access to dig a burn pit for materials from the old elevator that is half owned by the county and half owned by Wilber Fertilizer was approved.

A discussion was held on a part-time employee for 911. They filled the open vacancy for the full-time position and need a part-time for employees who are taking vacation days. They will pay $10 an hour. The commissioners approved the part-time employee through June 30.

The commissioners then announced they would require all of the Alfalfa County employees to sign a behavioral standards list. They pulled the list directly from the employee handbook and need the county employees to sign it.

Next, commissioners signed a memo suspending Covid-19 cleaning protocols for the courthouse. The commissioners decided the extra work sanitizing parts of the courthouse was unnecessary since others around the state lifted mask mandates.

The commissioners approved the demolition of the old elevator that is half owned by the county and half owned by Wilber Fertilizer.

The elevator is north of the co-op in Cherokee. The districts will work together to tear it down. They had someone with fill dirt and someone would take the iron and remove it.

A new chart of account for the court clerk for a reward fund was approved.

Also, approved was a declaration of surplus and resolution for disposing of equipment for the assessor for a file server battery back up.

Next, a DR 4587 severe winter storms, state – local agreement disaster assistance agreement for emergency and major disasters between State of Oklahoma and Alfalfa County was approved. This is a preliminary for winter storm for FEMA.

A private property access easement for District 3 to remove trees from right-of-way and place on farmer’s land was approved.

Also approved was a detention services agreement contract between Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Home and the county and a certificate of compliance for OMMA businesses for OMMA and compliance letter for Cherokee Sunshine, LLC.

The final item of business was approving the county clerk to go out for bid for District 3 for road groomer.

After hearing no unforeseen business, the meeting adjourned.