Hadwiger selected as finalist for producer of the year

Joe Hadwiger, Cherokee, was recently recognized for his farming operation as a finalist for Producer of the Year 2021. The prestigious title is sponsored by Livingston Machinery Company and supported by Manitou Group, that together will provide the winner of the contest with a new Manitou telehandler for free for one year.

“I want to be able to pass along a productive and profitable farm to my grandchildren and children. I hope they’re as fortunate as I am and love their job, and that’s one of the things about farming is you have to love it,” said Hadwiger, during his video profile conducted on March 11.

Having already undergone a nomination phase and a committee-selection process to identify the top three finalists, each candidate was given the opportunity to be interviewed on their farm to showcase their operation.

With video interviews now online for public review of each finalist, voting and information regarding the exclusively online contest can be found at www.livingstonmachinery.com. Finalists, such as Hadwiger must depend on his social media and overall online presence to earn daily votes to accumulate before the contest closes on Sunday, May 2 at midnight. The finalists with the most votes at the end of the contest will be awarded with agricultural telescopic forklift, provided by Livingston Machinery and Manitou Group.

Farmers and ag leaders, such as Hadwiger, are the reason behind Livingston Machinery’s development of the awards. Headquartered in Chickasha, the equipment dealership launched the Producer of the Year and Custom Operator of the Year program to honor individuals, families and small ag businesses across the South-Central U.S. for their exceptional involvement in agriculture.

Whether the nominee applied as a producer (a farmer/rancher working their own property) or a custom operator (someone who does custom work for others such as harvesting crops with their own machinery) each nominee was assessed on four qualifying categories to become one of three finalists in each of the two divisions: innovation, productivity, legacy, and community service.

After successfully making it through numerous qualifying rounds, Hadwiger continues to be a strong candidate for the esteemed award of Producer of the Year 2021. However, he will need support of community members and online followers to ensure final recognition of his hard-earned agricultural efforts. Visit www.livingstonmachinery.com to vote today.