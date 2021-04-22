Oklahoma Wheat Commission to hold election

The Oklahoma Wheat Commission will hold an election to fill the District 1 board seat opening. The election will be held Thursday, May 13, 2021, commencing at 1 p.m. at the Alfalfa County Fairgrounds building; located at 602 West 5th Street, Cherokee, Oklahoma. District 1 consists of Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant and Major counties.

All wheat producers within District 1 boundaries who are actively engaged in wheat production, have marketed wheat, and have paid a check-off fee and left that fee with the Commission for the current year are eligible to vote. It will be the responsibility of the producer to prove their eligibility to vote by providing a dated grain elevator receipt including the producer’s name and amount of wheat sold, and a driver’s license or some other form of identification.

Candidates wishing to run in the election must be at least 25 years old, a resident of Oklahoma, engaged in growing wheat in the district in the state for at least five years and must derive a substantial portion of his/her income from growing wheat.

Three nominations will be made at the election, from which the Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture will appoint one person to serve a five-year term with the Oklahoma Wheat Commission.

The Commission’s vacancy meeting, which is open to the public, will begin at noon, and the election will begin promptly at 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided at noon by the Oklahoma Wheat Growers

Association with Dr. Kris Giles, Regents Professor Entomology and Plant Pathology, speaking on

“Where Have All the Insects Gone?”

Every wheat producer in the district is urged to participate in this important election. For further information, contact the OWC office at (405) 608-4350.