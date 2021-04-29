Burlington BOE reemploys staff

The Burlington Board of Education met at 6:41 p.m., Monday, April 19, for their regular meeting.

The meeting was called to order with Terry Graham, Robert Hill, April Kisling, T.J. Rockenbach and Aaron Smith present.

The consent agenda was approved first as follows:

• Agenda as part of the minutes.

• Minutes from March 25.

• Minutes from March 31.

Next, was the election of officers. The officers are as follows:

• President: Graham.

• Vice-President: Smith.

• Clerk: Kisling.

• Deputy Clerk: Hill.

Also approved were the encumbrances, change orders, warrants and March activity report.

Board President Graham led a discussion of the school financials.

He pointed out that revenues and expenditures have remained very close to even throughout this school year.

President Graham stated although the school remains in a strong financial position, that like many other local schools, the school has a large amount of potential revenue in uncollected funds that remain unpaid or are in protest.

He reviewed a comparison for the past 3 years of the amounts currently in uncollected and protest funds per the Alfalfa County Treasurer.

Burlington currently has approximately $1.7 million in uncollected funds and $960,000 remain in protest. The Board discussed the need for ongoing efforts in monitoring spending and it was agreed that there would be further analysis of funding while going forward.

At 7:17 p.m. the board convened into executive session to discuss the employment of personnel, to discuss the employment of a head girls’ basketball coach and discuss the purchase or appraisal of real property.

They returned to open session and the executive session minutes compliance was announced.

The board approved the employment of certified and probationary certified personnel.

Next, they approved the employment of Shawn Hooker as head girls’ basketball coach.

The board approved the purchase of property at 702 6th Avenue for $145,000.

The following contracts were approved:

• Speech Language Pathology services with Konya Martin, M.S. CCC-SLP.

• Occupational Therapy services with Jana Hickman, OTR (Occupational Therapist Registered).

• Physical Therapy Services with Jan Eden, RPT (Registered Physical Therapist).

The board approved payment at the rate of $40 for certified and full-time non-certified personnel and $20 for part-time non-certified personnel for unused personal days.

Next, the board approved the motion that, due to overreaching, illegal and unconstitutional nature of the action by the State Department of Education, the Board of Education demands that the State Board of Education meet and rescind the action of March 25, 2021 adopting a resolution to equalize funding between all public schools and charter schools and to settle the lawsuit with the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association.

They also authorized the Superintendent and District’s legal counsel to pursue appropriate actions including litigation against the State Board of Education or any other appropriate entities, organizations, or persons regarding the State Board of Education’s actions of March 25, 2021.

The board then approved the 2021-2022 school calendar.

The final items of business before the superintendent’s and principal’s reports were dealing with property at 503 Myrtle Street.

The first was the disposal of the property and that item was tabled until a future meeting.

The second item was approving for an appraisal of the property to be done. That item was approved.

Superintendent Dr. Stacey Croft gave her report:

• That OSSBA has listed additional trainings for any Board members that may need them. A reminder was also made that all Board members are registered for the Fall OSSBA/CCOSA Education Leadership Conference and if they are able to attend this conference, they will be able to get all required credits.

Principal Tim Bart gave his report:

• The next few weeks are filled with school activities. These activities include: April 27 and 28 FFA State Convention in OKC; April 30 Regional Track Meet at Cherokee and that evening Jr/Sr Prom Walk at 6 p.m. followed by Prom at 7 p.m.; May 4 Elementary Track Meet at Cherokee; May 6 FFA Banquet in the Little Gym; May 7 Spring Concert at 7 p.m. preceded by Athletic Fundraising Dinner in the Little Gym starting at 5 p.m., May 8 State Track Meet in Cherokee; May 10 Awards Ceremony with Elementary at 9 a.m. and High School at 1 p.m. with the Athletic Banquet that evening at 6 p.m. in the Little Gym; May 11 is 8th Grade Graduation at 7 p.m. with reception to follow in the Little Gym; May 12 Odd Semester Tests; May 13 Even Semester Tests; May 14th High School Graduation at 7 p.m. in the auditorium with reception to follow in the Little Gym.

After hearing no new business, the meeting adjourned at 9:03 p.m.