Farmerettes hold April meeting

Farmerettes OHCE group held their April meeting at the Fairgrounds Conference Room with Sharon LaRue as hostess.

Following the Flag Salute, Tammi Miller gave the devotional and led in prayer. Answering roll call, “Do you have any succulents?” were: Marlene Buck, Lynetta Cressler, Elisa Crowder, Nancy Lambert, LaRue, Marguerite McMurtrey, Miller, Carolyn Passwater, Cheryl Poe, Loretta Sharp, Pauline Trissell and Terri Woods.

An interesting lesson on “Houseplants and Succulents” was presented by Cressler. She told of the many health benefits of plants and gave many tips on growing them. She said most plants suffer more from over-watering than under-watering. Several types of succulents were displayed and tips on caring for them were discussed. Most succulents need very little water. They can be watered with an eye-dropper or set in a tray of water and allow the water to absorb through the drainage holes of the pot. Buck won one of the succulents for having a recent birthday in March and Miller won one for having the next birthday, in May.

Crowder, group president, called the business meeting to order. The minutes of the last meeting were read by McMurtrey and the treasurer’s report was given by Lambert. $100 was donated to Cherokee Prom House and it was voted to also donate $100 to the Cherokee Fire Department.

Sharp and Buck reported on the Blood Drive. They reported they met with the OBI director in charge of the drive this week. They promised to send two more people and set up one more bed to cut down on wait time for donors to donate. They will take two appointments then one walk-in. The next blood drive will be in July.

Plans were made for OHCE week, May 2-8, and the Alfalfa County Flower Show to be held May 5 at the Exhibit Building. Entries will be taken from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Judging will be at 10 a.m. with flowers on display until 3 p.m. A lunch-by-donation will be from 11:45 to 1 p.m. with proceeds to go to Alfalfa County OHCE.

Two mini-smart workshops will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Door prizes will be drawn throughout the day. The public is encouraged to attend and bring entries. Two entries are allowed in each class and open to anyone residing in an Alfalfa County school district.

Upcoming dates: April 16, Lunchtime Learning; Lesson Leaders April 23; OHCE Week May 2-8; Flower Show May 5; next meeting May 6 with Pauline Trissell hostess.

LaRue served refreshments and McMurtrey won the door prize.