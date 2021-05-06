Gov. Stitt withdraws state of emergency

In a video message, Gov. Stitt pointed out that Oklahoma’s 7-day average of new cases is down 94% from its peak and among the lowest per capita rates in the country. Stitt also mentioned that hospitalizations are down 90% and are stable.

The governor said his decision was made possible by the collective actions taken by Oklahomans over the past year.

“Because Oklahomans used personal responsibility to protect themselves, their families and our most vulnerable, the data shows COVID-19 is no longer an emergency,” said Gov. Stitt. “We were the first state to reopen our economy on June 1, and we are continuing to lead the nation now. More people are getting the vaccine every day, our kids are safely back in school, our businesses are open and thriving and our unemployment rate is better than the national average.”

The Oklahoma State Department of Health will continue to collect data from hospitals and testing labs to remain vigilant as the response evolves.