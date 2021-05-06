OTC releases April tax numbers

The March distribution of sales tax collections by the Oklahoma Tax Commission primarily represents local tax receipts from February business.

The monies they reported this period represent sales from February 16 to 28 and estimated sales from March 1 to March 15.

The April breakdown is as follows:

The disbursement of $144,355,807 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected a decrease of $2,575,267 from the $146,931,074 distributed to the cities and towns in April last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $22,371,620.

The following are the sales tax figures for each community, 2021 is listed first and the same time period for 2020, followed by the totals for 2021:

• Aline, $8,827, $2,062, for an increase of $6,765, for a total of $38,121 in 2021.

• Burlington, $720, $699, for an increase of $21, for a total of $4,159 in 2021.

• Byron, $329, $237, for an increase of $92, for a total of $1,926 in 2021.

• Carmen, $3,596, $4,388, for a decrease of $700, for a total of $14,864 in 2021.

• Cherokee, $39,269, $48,029, for a decrease of $8,760, for a total of $193,205 for 2021.

• Goltry, $6,594, $2,079, for an increase of $4,515, for a total of $42,569 in 2021.

• Helena, $8,699, $9,629, for a decrease of $930, for a total of $45,749 in 2021.

• Jet, $2,155, $3,138, for a decrease of $983, for a total of $10,884 in 2021.

Alfalfa County, collections for 2020 were $88,216 and the figure has decreased to $64,808 for a decrease of $23,408 from the same time period last year. The county has collected $394,767 for all of 2021.

Use Tax

Use tax collections returned and last year’s figures follow:

• Aline, $5,049, $861, for an increase of $4,188.

• Carmen, $1,384, $772, for an increase of $612.

• Cherokee, $8,171, $6,090, for an increase of $2,081.

• Goltry, $795, $663, for an increase of $132.

• Helena, $1,389, $1,179, for an increase of $210.

• Jet, $846, $641, for an increase of $205.

Alfalfa County as a whole saw an increase of $3,418 from $13,743 in 2020 to $17,161 in 2021.