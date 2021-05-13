Alumni dinner cancelled

The Carmen-Dacoma Alumni Association has cancelled the annual dinner that is held Saturday of Memorial Day. There is still concern of COVID spread and the parking around the After 55 is limited due to road construction.

Alumni officers include: Bobbi (Terrell) Donaldson, President; Vicky (Springer) Olson, secretary; and Warren McCray, treasurer. We look forward to a big celebration next year!

Here and There

Methodist Church will resume church pot luck dinners this Sunday, May 16 following the service. Bring your favorite dish to share.

After 55 Noon Luncheon will be held May 20 at the center. Meat is furnished and everyone is welcome to bring a salad, side dish, or dessert to share.

Coffee continues on Saturday mornings at the After 55 beginning at 6 a.m.

Book Babes will have a field trip to Pawhuska as part of the reading of “Killers of the Flower Moon”.

Bob and Margaret Goss have returned home after a trip to Kentucky to see the Ark Encounter which was very amazing!