Farmerettes hold meeting

Farmerettes OHCE Group met in the home of Pauline Trissell for their May meeting. Lynetta Cressler, Vice President, called the meeting to order and led the Flag Salute. Terri Woods gave the Devotional, “Inspiring Others”.

Roll Call, “Do you have a favorite art museum or art place?” was answered by 11 members: Marlene Buck, Cressler, Sharon LaRue, Marguerite McMurtrey, Tammi Miller, Carolyn Passwater, Loretta Sharp, Shanna Smallwood, Carolyn Stands, Trissell and Woods.

The lesson “Nurturing Your Emotional Health” was presented by McMurtrey. Mental health refers to the presence of positive characteristics. Your mental health influences how you think, feel and behave in daily life. It also affects your ability to cope with stress, overcome challenges, build relationships, and recover from life’s setbacks. The six keys to improving your mental health are: 1. Make social connection a priority, especially face-to-face. 2. Stay active. 3. Learn to keep stress levels in check. 4. Eat a brain-healthy diet. 5. Don’t skimp on sleep. 6. Find purpose and meaning in life. If necessary, seek professional help.

The minutes of the last meeting were read by McMurtrey in the absence of the secretary and approved. The treasurer’s report was given and approved. McMurtrey reported the Alfalfa County Flower Show held the day before to celebrate OHCE Week was a success and thanked the group members for their help. Also thanked were the members from the other county groups, the public and Alfalfa County OSU Extension staff. Farmerettes also observed OHCE Week by donating snacks to the Cherokee Fire Department.

It was voted to donate to the Miss Cherokee/Miss Cherokee High pageant to be held in August. The rest of the meeting was spent making plans for the Project and Educational booths for the County Fair.

After adjourning, Trissell served refreshments and Cressler won the door prize.