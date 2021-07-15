Aline-Cleo BOE holds final meeting of fiscal year 2020-2021

Members of the Aline-Cleo School Board met June 30 to discuss matters of the school and close out the 2020-21 school year financial accounts.

After calling the meeting to order and approving the minutes of the June 2 meeting, members elected to convene into Executive Session to interview and/or discuss employment, renewal nonrenewal, appointment, promotion, demotion, discipline, resignations and salaries of certified and noncertified personnel for the 2021-22 school year.

After being in Executive Session for one hour and 14 minutes, members returned to Open Session at 8:15 p.m.

Members approved offering Cindy Hurst a temporary teaching contract for the 2021-22 school year.

Danielle Hubble was approved for a temporary Special Education teaching position for the 2021-22 school year as members also approved offering a temporary support personnel position to Debi Roundtree for the 2021-22 school year.

A resignation from Anthony Ramirez as temporary summer custodial support was then approved.

A contract between Aline-Cleo Public School and OKES was approved for the 2021-22 school year.

Members voted to approve a loan agreement for Food Service Deficits for the 2021-22 school year. A contract was also approved between the school district and Alcohol and Drug Testing Inc for student and employee drug testing for the 2021-22 school year.

An agreement was also signed between the school and Munn Supply for services related to the Ag Department for the 2021-22 school year.

Superintendent Barry Nault then explained a contract submitted to the school by the Department of Rehabilitation and it was approved as presented.

A number of agenda items related to schools receiving money from county treasurers was also approved.

An agreement between Cleo State Bank and Aline-Cleo Public Schools was signed that will provide the district with needed funds to fill gaps prior to State/Federal funds being allocated to the district. The item is approved on a yearly basis and serves an insurance policy of sorts to ensure money will be available to cover expenses of the district.

After approving Activity Account funds for the 2021-22 school year members then approved declaring a large number of items as surplus. The surplus items ranged from approximately 40 desks to a large number of old textbooks.

The following appointments were discussed and approved:

The School Superintendent as the authorized representative of the Aline- Cleo School District to enter into agreements with the School Lunch Division of the State Department of Education for the Purpose of operating the school district lunch program.

A. The School Superintendent arid/or Child Nutrition Custodian as the reviewer of applications for Free and Reduced Meals and the Board President as hearing official on appeal cases.

B. The School Superintendent as the purchasing agent for Aline-Cleo School.

C. The School Superintendent as the Federal Programs Representative for Aline-Cleo Schools.

D. The Office Manager as custodian of the Activity Fund Accounts (including lunch fund) with the Administrative Assistant as Co-Signer arid the Superintendent as alternate co­signer.

E. The School Superintendent, Principal and Secretaries as receiving agents for the Aline­-Cleo School.

F. Administrative Assistant as Minutes Clerk for the Board of Education with Elementary Secretary as alternate Minutes Clerk

The final budget for the 2020-21 school year was then approved and focus then shifted to closing accounts for the 2020-21 school year and transferring funds to the 2021-22 school year.

Approval followed for the 2020-2021 Change Order Report. General Fund -$220,030.28; Building Fund-$59,822.06; Child Nutrition Fund -$4,106.17; and Building Bond Fund -$3,000.00.

Approval then followed for the 2021-2022 General Fund Encumbrances #1 through #94 and #70001 through #70051; Building Fund Encumbrances #1 through #33 and #70001 through #70005; and Child Nutrition Fund Encumbrances #1 through #2 and #70001. General Fund Total $1,861,378.11; Building Fund Total $192,541.09; and Child Nutrition Fund Total $58,191.28 (including change orders).