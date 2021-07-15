Area communities to host blood drive

Every summer has a story. Oklahoma Blood Institute is asking Oklahomans to make their summer story a lifesaving one by donating blood for local patients!

Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting blood drives and individuals ages sixteen and up are urged to give blood.

• July 28: Cleo Springs Community at the Bloodmobile from 4-7 p.m.

• July 29: Cherokee Community at the Fairgrounds Enclosed Room from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Successful blood donors will receive a special summer t-shirt and their choice of one free adult admission to Science Museum Oklahoma, one free adult admission to Frontier City Theme Park or two free admissions to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park.

“Summer traditionally challenges our ability to collect blood products, as many are vacationing and outside of their normal routines,” said Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We’re so thankful to our loyal summer partners for helping us reward those who make their summer a lifesaving one by donating blood for those in need.”

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. While COVID-19 vaccination is not required of blood donors, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, assuming they are feeling well. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.

Sixteen-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.