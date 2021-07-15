Area schools announce free and reduced price meals for children

Area schools announced their policies for free or reduced-price meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program, the School Breakfast Program and the After-School Snack program.

Local school officials have adopted the household size and income criteria for determining eligibility.

Children from households whose incomes are at or below the levels shown are eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

Application forms are being sent to all homes with a letter to parents or guardians.

To apply for free or reduced-price meals households should fill out the application and return it to the school.

Additional copies are available at the principal’s office in each school.

The information provided on the application is confidential and will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by school or other program officials.

Applications may be submitted at any time during the year.

For school officials to determine eligibility, households receiving SNAP or “Temporary Assistance to Needy Families” (TANF) or “Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations” (FDPIR) must list each child’s name, the related SNAP, TANF or FDPIR case number and the signature of an adult household member.

All children in households with any household member receiving benefits under assistance programs are eligible for free meals. Children in other source categorically eligible (i.e., children categorized as homeless, migrant, runaway, head Start, Even Start and foster children, if known) are also eligible for free meals.

If SNAP, TANF or FDPIR case number is not listed then the application must have the children’s names, the names of all household members, the amount of income each person received last month and where it came from, the signature of an adult household member and that adult’s social security number or mark the box if the adult doesn’t have a social security number.

Foster children also categorically qualify for free meals/milk, regardless of the child’s income.

If you have foster children living with you and wish to apply for such meals or milk for them, please complete the application as instructed.

Under the provision of the policy, a determining official will review applications and determine eligibility.

Parents or guardians wishing to make a formal appeal may make a request, either orally or in writing, for a hearing to appeal the decision.

The schools’ policy statement contains an outline of the hearing procedure.

DIRECT CERTIFICATION: Any member of a household currently certified to receive SNAP, TANF or FDPIR benefits will be notified of the enrolled children’s eligibility and that the enrolled children will be provided free benefits unless the household notifies the school that it chooses to decline benefits. IF SNAP, TANF and FDPIR households are not notified by Sept. 1, 2021 of their eligibility, they will need to submit an application.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: How to File a Complaint, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

• Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

• Fax: (202) 690-7442; or

• Email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Each school and office has a copy of the policy which may be reviewed by an interested party.

Eligibility scale for free meals

Household size yearly Monthly Twice per month Every two weeks Weekly

1 $16,744 $1,396 $698 $644 $322

2 $22,646 $1,888 $944 $871 $436

3 $28,548 $2,379 $1,190 $1,098 $549

4 $34,450 $2,871 $1,436 $1,325 $663

5 $40,352 $3,363 $1,682 $1,552 $776

6 $46,254 $3,855 $1,928 $1,779 $890

7 $52,156 $4,347 $2,174 $2,006 $1,003

8 $58,058 $4,839 $2,420 $2,233 $1,117

* $5,902 $492 $246 $227 $114

*For each additional family member

Eligibility scale for reduced-priced meals

Household size yearly monthly twice per month every two weeks weekly

1 $23,828 $1,986 $993 $917 $459

2 $32,227 $2,686 $1,343 $1,240 $620

3 $40,626 $3,386 $1,693 $1,563 $782

4 $49,025 $4,086 $2,043 $1,886 $943

5 $57,424 $4,786 $2,393 $2,209 $1,105

6 $65,823 $5,486 $2,743 $2,532 $1,266

7 $74,222 $6,186 $3,093 $2,855 $1,428

8 $82,621 $6,886 $3,443 $3,178 $1,589

* $8,399 $700 $350 $324 $162

*For each additional family member