Local publishes book

BY MARGARET GOSS

CARMEN CORRESPONDENT

Carmen resident Scott Nolting has published his second book, “Dinky the Dinosaur” which tells of Dinky’s adventure in finding his place in Jurassic World.

The book is available from Amazon, Google Play, Barnes & Noble, and iTunes.

He also wrote “Farmer Frank’s Friendly Farm”, a colorful children’s book.

Here and There

Sympathy is extended to the Jamison family for the death of Alize Jamison. Her services were held recently at Eagle Chief Cemetery.

The planning event for community Vacation Bible School was moved to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, July 11 at the Christian Church. The educational materials will be available.

Workers and helpers are needed to make the event successful. All are welcome to attend and help with the August 4th event.

Book Babes will meet at 2 p.m., July 15 at the library. The book selection for July is “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hanning. It is available at the library.

The recent rains have held up wheat harvest completion, but have been a blessing.