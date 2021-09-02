County approves four property easements

The Alfalfa County Commissioners met at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 30.

The meeting was called to order with Marvin Woodall, Jay Hague and Mike Roach present.

The minutes, payroll warrants, maintenance and operation warrants for payment and blanket purchase orders were approved first.

No road crossing permits were submitted for approval.

Four private property access easements were approved as follows:

• District 2: NE 1/4 1-26-12 to dig dirt for project.

• District 3: NW 1/4 9-23-9 to remove trees from right-of way and place on farmer’s land; NE 1/4 7-23-9 to remove trees from right-of way and place on farmer’s land; and SW 1/4 22-24-9 to remove trees from right-of-way and place on farmer’s land.

Next, a declaration of surplus and resolution for disposing of equipment for District 1 for a 2014 file cabinet SentrySafe were approved.

Two transfers were the final items on the agenda and were approved as follows:

• Transfer of appropriations from sheriff sales tax M&O to sheriff sales tax personal services for $5,000 for salaries.

• Transfer District 2 road crossing (Sundance Wind Turbine) to M&O for $122,618.56 for repairs to Aline blacktop project.

After hearing no unforeseen business, the meeting adjourned.