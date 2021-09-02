Foundation donates money to Carmen City Park

The Ann Holmes Parker Foundation, as well as Susan Parker, recently awarded a grant to the Carmen City Park for paint and beautification needs. The park is in need of upkeep and improvements that will be possible with this grant.

Susan Parker, daughter of Ann Holmes Parker and the late Jarrett K. Parker, awarded the grant money at the Carmen Chamber of Commerce for the Town of Carmen.

Ann Holmes Parker was a long-time resident of Cleo Springs where she was involved in her children’s activities.

She played an active role in the betterment of Cleo Springs, serving as Chamber president for many years, which included making the Labor Day Festival very successful.

She was also an integral part in the 4-lane highway being built to Enid, as well as signage at the Gloss Mountains.

Ann and Susan believe in giving back to the small communities in the area.