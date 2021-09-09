Carmen to host baked potato, bingo

On Saturday, September 18, the Carmen Chamber of Commerce will hold a Baked Potato Bar and Bingo at the After 55 Club. The potatoes will be served from 6-7 p.m. by donation and the Bingo will begin at 7 with $5 fee per card. There are lots of great prizes and a fun evening is planned.

Water Main Leak

The main water line that runs from the water tower was broken Wednesday and the residents were without water until almost midnight. Thanks to city employees and a large number of volunteers who worked very hard in the heat to restore water.

Pet Vaccinations

Carmen Pet Vaccination Clinic will be held Saturday, Septembers 25 from 9-12 at the city park pavilion. Full set of vaccines will be $45 and Rabies only is $25. There will be flea and tick prevention available also. Salt Plains Vet Clinic will provide the service.

Sympathy Extended

Condolences to the family of Gene DeWitt. His services were held Saturday in Cherokee.

Sympathy to the family of Rennie Ann Ward Jones of Meno. Her graveside services were held Saturday in Carmen.

Caboose Gets A Facelift

Children of today won’t know the thrill of waiting for the caboose to pass so they could wave at the man in the little window. The caboose was designed to be used as a command center for the conductor who was responsible for the safety of the train. It was a lookout for load shifting, damage to equipment, as well as a shelter for the crew. In 1989, the caboose laws were removed and cabooses were eliminated and are now obsolete.

Carmen’s little red caboose, located at the Carmen Historical Museum Depot, recently had a facelift with needed repairs completed. The little caboose was scraped and painted in October of 2015 and the group noticed repairs were needed then. A Roundup Grant from Alfalfa Electric Coop helped fund labor and repairs on the west side of the structure. That side gets the most wind, rain, and sun damage. Historical President Sam Wooten reported the west side was completely rebuilt and has been painted. The rest of the structure will be painted and repaired in the future. Repairs work was done by James Williams Construction with wood donated by Bob and Margaret Goss.

The depot was on the Orient Railroad and it became a museum after it was closed. The depot is not available for tours at this time due to road construction through Carmen limiting access. The Carmen Historical Organization oversees the maintenance and upkeep of the property as well as the Carmen Newspaper Museum.