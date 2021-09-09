Don’t forget to invest in Ok 529

Nearly 50,000 babies are born in Oklahoma each year, and the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan (OCSP) today launched a campaign to help moms, dads and grandparents across the state prepare for their new baby’s arrival with interactive content and a special $50 bonus match for OCSP college savings accounts opened for babies born in 2021.

“Welcoming a new baby is an exciting time in a family’s life,” said Oklahoma State Treasurer Randy McDaniel. “OCSP has the tools needed to help families plan for their future. Whether its K-12 private school, technical training or college expenses, an OCSP account can help fund many important items when it comes to your newborn’s future education.”

The Smart Steps website houses content to help families plan out savings goals and offer ways to welcome a newborn into their home with goalsetting and tips for things beyond just financial wellness.

With insight on the future of education, discussions about childcare costs, a newborn checklist and more, OCSP’s Smart Steps offers parents and grandparents the ability to prepare for more than just their academic future.

“Providing Oklahoma families with educational content for success helps create a brighter future for our children,” added McDaniel.

“Plus, by opening an OCSP account and getting the $50 match, parents and grandparents can have more confidence in their loved one’s future.”

Parents and grandparents can open an account for a new baby born in 2021 with $50 or more, set up recurring contributions of at least $25 for six months and receive a $50 bonus from OCSP. To register, visit www.ok4saving.org/newborn.

For access to the Smart Steps resources for new and expecting families, visit www.ok4saving.org/smartsteps.