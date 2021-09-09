Nash to host fellowship

Popular Enid News and Eagle columnist Peggy Goodrich will be the guest speaker at the annual Friendship Supper hosted by the Nash Christian Women’s Fellowship.

The supper will be at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 14, at Nash Christian Church located at 116 N. Main Street.

Since 1993, Goodrich has been writing her column, “Food for Thought,” which has been described as “a Norman Rockwell painting in print.”

Special music will be performed by some of the youth of the church. Those attending will be served dinner by members of the Nash CWF. All are welcomed to attend. There is no charge for the event.