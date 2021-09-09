Waterfowlers have early chance to hunt in Oklahoma

The arrival of college football means it’s time to dust off the decoys for Oklahoma’s early teal and resident Canada goose hunting seasons. Both opportunities will kick off Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Blue-winged and green-winged teal are early migrants through Oklahoma as they fly southward on their journey to wintering grounds in Mexico and Central and South America. They migrate quickly and don’t stay in Oklahoma very long. Teal are small, fast fliers and usually are seen in flocks of six to 15 birds. They have an erratic flight pattern, challenging even the best of wing-shooters.

Hunters are reminded that only teal are in season, and bird identification is more important to comply with regulations. Hunters may see other duck species while teal hunting, such as resident mallards or wood ducks, along with some other early migrants.

Resident Canada geese are those birds that live in Oklahoma year-round, providing a chance to hunt before migrant birds from the north begin arriving in large numbers. Resident geese have established healthy populations in areas across the state, particularly near some larger urban areas. Goose hunters must obey all federal, state or municipal hunting restrictions for any area in which they are hunting.

Teal season will run through Sept. 26, and resident Canada goose season will run through Sept. 20.

All other federal waterfowl hunting regulations are in effect for these two early seasons.

The regular state duck seasons will be Oct. 9-Jan. 5, 2022, in the Panhandle counties, and Nov. 13-28 and Dec. 4-Jan. 30, 2022, in the rest of the state. The regular season for Canada geese will open Nov. 6.

For complete regulations, consult the current Oklahoma Fishing and Hunting Guide, available on the free Go Outdoors Oklahoma mobile app, online at wildlifedepartment.com or in print anywhere hunting licenses are sold.