Carmen class reunion held

A Carmen High School Class Reunion of the Classes of 1957-1960 was hosted by Lon and Karen Hawkins at the Cherokee Station in Cherokee. A visitation time and dinner was given for classmates and spouses who attended school at that time and was involved in school activities.

After 55 Noon Dinner

The After 55 Club will host the regular noon luncheon on Thursday, September 16. Please bring salads, side dishes, or desserts to complement pulled pork.

Here And There

The traffic lights that have been up since last summer during road construction through town were taken down last week! Construction continues through downtown but two lanes of traffic are available. The new road and sidewalks are looking very nice.

Carmen Jiffy Trip is adding a grill. They hope to offer take out foods from the grill in the future.

Saturday, the Chamber of Commerce will hold a Baked Potato bar by donation at 6 then Bingo at 7 with each card $5. There are lots of great prizes as well as cash prizes.

Saturday, September 15 will be Pet Vaccination Day at the city park from 9-12. Bring your pets in to be vaccinated.