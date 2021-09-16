Fourteen NWOSU student teacher begin

Students leave Northwestern Oklahoma State University with the knowledge to succeed in a particular field. In their final semester, 14 senior education students have received their student teaching assignments and have entered area schools to gain hands-on experience.

The students will return to campus for seminars in November and their portfolio exit interviews in December. Graduation is scheduled for Dec. 5.

Listed below are the students, their hometowns and teaching assignments.

Early Childhood Education – Josey Belair of Enid, Fowler Early Childhood Center (Enid); Bailey Bowman of Fairview, Beaver Elementary School; April Burrow of Enid, Waukomis Elementary School; Davin DeVilbiss of Fairview, Gilmore Elementary School (Kingfisher); Mikayla Edris of Cienega, Arizona, Washington Elementary School (Alva)

Elementary Education – Ashley Alegria of Enid, Westwood Elementary School (Stillwater); Jack Buckles of Enid, Waukomis Elementary School; Kayci Glover-Allen of Ft. Gibson, Waynoka Elementary School; Hannah Lankister of Ft. Cobb, Lookeba-Sickles Elementary School; Cydnee Wray of Okeene, Chisholm Elementary School (Enid)

Health and Sports Science Education – Matthew Fuller of Morrison, Frontier Elementary School; Emily Poindexter of Elgin, Tonkawa Elementary School

History Education – Jenna Brooks of Taloga, Meade, Kansas, High School

Special Education – Maya Stewart of Alva, Burlington Public Schools

Teacher candidates will be able to take part in the Teacher’s Closet that helps each student get free and “new” professional outfits to help transition their wardrobe to professional dress. For more information or to donate gently used or new clothing to benefit young professionals contact Dr. Jen Oswald, assistant professor of education, at (580) 327-8451 or jdoswald@nwosu.edu. Find “The Teacher’s Closet” on Facebook for updates.

For more information on Northwestern’s teacher education program contact Dr. Christee Jenlink, professor of education and associate dean for the School of Education, at (580) 327-8450 or cljenlink@nwosu.edu.