Keystone partners with CPS

Keystone Food Service is happy to announce a new partnership with Cherokee Public Schools that will provide students with fresh, healthy meal options this school year.

“We are proud to partner with the Cherokee School District, and we are grateful to its school board and the administration for their willingness to try something new to benefit the kids they serve,” said Josh Sanders, CEO of Keystone Food Service.

Menu options students can find include freshly made chicken wraps, pork carnitas, yogurt parfaits, and of course, pizza. Students will also find that nutritious offerings like fresh steamed vegetables, fruit and salad are prepared daily to accompany each main course. This year, with additional funding from the USDA, all students will eat free.