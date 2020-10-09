A-C Student of the Month

Ashlei Cosper, junior, was chosen as the September Student of the Month at Aline-Cleo High School.

Cosper’s school philosophy is Bring your pencil, paper, book, and you’re all good.

She feels the uniqueness of our school is that we are all very close.

Her inspiration comes from her family, friends, and Leah the Llama Queen.

Cosper’s Activities are eating, playing basketball, reading and hanging out with her brothers and friends.

Her favorite quote is, “I don’t judge people by their worst mistakes,” by Natasha Romanoff.

Cosper is the daughter of John and April Cosper, Cleo Springs.