Summer Finney named Miss Timberlake

Summer Finney, daughter of Shelby and Mindy Finney was crowned the new Miss Timberlake on October 8, 2020.

Summer performed a tap dance to “Saturday Night’s Alright”. The second contestant, Lindsay Olson, performed a vocal solo, “When She Loved Me”, from the movie Toy Story 2. Lindsay is the daughter of Jace and Donna Olson.

Other entertainment was provided by Stephan Harwell and Robert Stuart, students at Timberlake. Judges for the afternoon were Donna Robison, Beth Acre, and Anita Jordan.

Emcees for Miss Timberlake were Jack McCoy, Student Council President and Kinlie Judd, Student Council Secretary. Greysan Ioerger, Blake Choate, Taner Jackson, Brooke Bowers, Lilly Johnson and Karleigh Decker assisted with other areas of the pageant. Debbie Crissup was pageant coordinator.

The new Miss Timberlake received an arm bouquet of roses and a tiara. Laney Neal, Miss Timberlake 2019 was present to crown the new Miss Timberlake.

Summer will represent Timberlake School in the Miss Cinderella Pageant at NWOSU during their pending homecoming festivities.