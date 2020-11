Keyon Brooks, senior, was chosen as the Aline-Cleo October Student of the Month.

His school philosophy is, “Exceed expectations.”

Brooks like the fact that his school is small.

His inspiration comes from his football coaches who push him every day to be his very best.

Brooks’ favorite activities are football and basketball.

His favorite quote is “Everybody Love Everybody,” by Jackie Moon.

He is the grandson of Rick and Donna Hamen, Ringwood.