County Conservation District announces winner
The Alfalfa County Conservation District recently held their poster contest and announced the winners.
The theme was “Where would we bee without pollinator’s?”
The results are as follows:
• Kindergarten: Quinn Parks, Cherokee, first; Kade Roberts, Cherokee, second; Katelyn Campbell, Cherokee, third.
• First Grade: Dax Kisling, Burlington, first; Henry German, Burlington, second; Cooper Callison, Burlington, third.
• Second Grade: Kinsley Edster, Cherokee, first; Carly Cass, Burlington, second; Jordyn Matzke, Burlington, third.
• Third Grade: Holly Hickman, Cherokee, first; Aileen Ordonez, Cherokee, second; Skyler Cunningham, Cherokee, third; Marliegh Tidwell, Cherokee, third.
• Fourth Grade: Maddox Morgan, Burlington, first; Lauren Thomason, Burlington, second; Owen Bellamy, Burlington, third.
• Fifth Grade: Bodie Cass, Burlington, first; Carleigh Hill, Burlington, second; Evi McNett, Burlington, third.
• Sixth Grade: Dominick Olson, Burlington, first; Rebecka Carlson, Burlington, second; Leah, Burlington, third.
The first place winners took home $15, second place, $10 and third place, $5.