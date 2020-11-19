Golden signs with Bethel By Editor | November 19, 2020 | 0 Laynie Golden signs with Bethel to be a cheerleader. Front Row, L to R: Joseph Gogus, Bethel College Cheer Coach, and Golden. Back Row: Cherokee Cheer Coaches Keela Patterson and Mallory Means. Posted in School, Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Students answer Thanksgiving questions November 19, 2020 | No Comments » County Conservation District announces winner November 19, 2020 | No Comments » A-C BOE holds meeting November 19, 2020 | No Comments » BHS to celebrate homecoming November 19, 2020 | No Comments » Brooks named student of the month November 19, 2020 | No Comments »