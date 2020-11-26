Burlington crowns new royalty By Editor | November 26, 2020 | 0 Paden Allen lays a masked kiss on Savannah Granados at the Burlington homecoming crowning. Granados (left) and Allen (right) were the 2020 homecoming queen and king. Posted in School Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NextEra Energy Resources makes STEM donations to area schools November 26, 2020 | No Comments » Timberlake hosts Veterans Day assembly November 26, 2020 | No Comments » Northwestern honors employees for years of service to university November 26, 2020 | No Comments » Final installment of Thanksgiving letters November 26, 2020 | No Comments » Students answer Thanksgiving questions November 19, 2020 | No Comments »