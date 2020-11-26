Timberlake hosts Veterans Day assembly

The Timberlake Student Council sponsored a Veterans Assembly on Veterans Day, November 11.

Student Council President, Jack McCoy and Vice President Joel Pecha were emcees for the assembly. Student Council members Conner Griffin and Greysan Ioerger presented the colors while Kinlie Judd and Marlee Pecha read the flag raising and flag lowering script.

The Timberlake Band performed the National Anthem. The Timberlake Kindergarten class sang “Thank a Vet” and “God Bless America” followed by the video “I Fought for You.” Carver Sands, Blake Choate, and Greysan Ioerger greeted the veterans. All veterans were recognized and shared their branch of service.