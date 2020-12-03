Two schools release Covid basketball protocols

The following schools have released their basketball protocols for the upcoming season.

Burlington

The intent of the policy is to ensure the safety of our fans, students, and athletes.

All adults must have a mask to enter the game. It is highly recommended for all spectators to wear a mask while in the building.

Social Distance- We ask that families sit together and try to maintain the six foot rule.

Students 6th grade and under must be accompanied by a parent. They should sit with their families and remain in the stands.

No one is allowed on the court besides other than coaches, administration, and authorized personnel.

The concession area has been marked off for social distancing and arrows are down to help the flow of traffic. Please do not loiter in the concession area, take your food into the gym.

PLEASE DO NOT ATTEND THE GAMES IF YOU ARE FEELING ILL OR HAVE SYMPTOMS ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19.

All Burlington games will be streamed live on Skordle @ Burlingtonelk.tv.

Burlington Public School thanks you for complying with our COVID guidelines as we strive to keep our students, faculty, and community as safe as possible.

Timberlake

Timberlake Home Basketball Precautions

Schools across the state as well as locally have been in discussions on how to safely host indoor events such as basketball games. The priorities for Timberlake Schools are as follows:

1. Keep students, staff, and the community healthy and safe

2. Remain open for in-person instruction

3. Allow our students opportunities to participate in extracurricular activities

4. Allow families and community members to watch and support our students

The following precautions are our best attempt to meet these 4 objectives. They are not as restrictive as many in our area, but it is crucial that they are followed so that more invasive steps don’t have to be taken which could include games with limited or no fans.

● The use of masks by fans are strongly encouraged unless seated and socially distanced

● Timberlake strongly encourages social distancing between families when possible

● Home game nights with 4 games will be played at Helena. All nights scheduled at Jet with 2 games will be played at Jet.

• 20-21 COVID MEASURE ONLY-Games will return to Jet next year

● Rows nearest the court will be shut down to allow for social distancing from players and officials. Sites will be handled differently due to differing distances from the court.

● Separate areas for home and away fans will be clearly defined

● Basketballs will be swapped out and cleaned at points during games

● Basketballs will be locked up and the court is off limits following games

● Kids will not be allowed to run around or hang out in the cafeteria. They need to sit and watch the game with an adult or stay home.

● Timberlake will be purchasing extra live stream events and plans to stream ALL home games at timberlaketigers.tv this season (pending staff availability for each game).

● While we appreciate our loyal following, we are hopeful that streaming all games will limit large crowds and allow for greater opportunities for social distancing.

It is important to note that many of our away games will have more restrictive protocols including the possibility of fan limitations and required masks. We ask that all Timberlake fans represent our school and our kids well by respecting the wishes of the host schools. Keep in mind that many of our neighbors have been much more negatively impacted than we have. Please refer back regularly to the Timberlake website for updates regarding these games and protocols. We will update regularly as new information is made available.