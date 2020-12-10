County hosts contest

Alfalfa County hosted the 2020 Fashion Revue and Impressive Dress.

The results are as follows:

Impressive Dress

• Sports wear Cloverbud: Perry Poe, participation.

• Sports wear junior: Hudson Schupbach, champion; Price Poe, reserve champion; Lauren Thomason, blue; Morgan Matzke, blue; Owen Bellamy, blue; Rebecka Carlson, blue.

• Sports wear intermediate: Kaycee Matzke, champion.

• Casual wear Cloverbud: Perry Poe, participation.

• Casual wear junior: Kortney Campbell, champion; Remington Farney, reserve champion; Price Poe, blue; Savelina Ofiu, blue; Hudson Schupbach, blue; Ella Fesmire, blue; Rylee Sims, blue; Garrett Sims, blue; Lauren Thomason, blue.

• Casual wear intermediate: Emma Schupbach, champion.

• Casual wear senior: Mylee Sims, champion.

• Dress wear junior: Hudson Schupbach, champion; Lauren Thomason, reserve champion; Savelina Ofiu, blue; Ella Fesmire, blue; Rylee Sims, blue.

• Dress wear intermediate: Emma Schupbach, champion; Kaycee Matzke, reserve champion.

• Dress wear senior: Mylee Sims, champion.

• Formal wear junior: Lauren Thomason, champion; Savelina Ofiu, reserve champion; Hudson Schupbach, blue; Kortney Campbell, blue.

• Overall junior: Hudson Schupbach, champion; Lauren Thomason, reserve champion.

• Overall intermediate: Emma Schupbach, champion; Kaycee Matzke, reserve champion.

• Overall senior: Mylee Sims, champion and reserve champion.

Fashion Revue

• Two piece sportswear junior: Kortney Campbell, champion, top model and top seamstress.

• Costume junior: Lauren Thomason, reserve champion.

• Fun item junior: Rylee Sims, blue.

• Knitted item junior: Garrett Sims, blue.

• Pants senior: Mylee Sims, top seamstress and top model.