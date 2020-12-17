Part II: Students submit Santa letters

Burlington

First Grade

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want a stuffed dog and my mom to have a stuffed animal for Christmas. How many cookies do you eat?

Cooper Callison

Dear Santa,

I want a toy car. I would like a new Xbox for my brother.

Aydan Fluman

Dear Santa,

I want a Nintendo Switch and Mario Odyssey for Phog, me and Stella.

Henry German

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I would like to have a new game for Christmas. I would like a red bow and arrow. If reindeer can fly with magic, why can’t other people.

Dax Kisling

Dear Santa,

I want a Nintendo switch.

Ian McNett

Dear Santa,

I want a Nintendo Switch and a Samsung phone.

Oktober Obeiro

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want a hoverboard for Christmas. Do you drink? How is Mrs. Claus?

Blaze Pedersen

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want a puppy and a horse.

Claire Pray

Dear Santa,

I have some fake toy horses, I would like some more and a hoverboard.

Gretchen Rockenbach

Dear Santa,

I would like a Nintendo Switch for my sister. I want an iPhone 7 for Lauren and me. How do reindeer fly?

Dayton Thomason

Second Grade

Dear Santa,

How are you doing Santa? How is Mrs. Claus doing? Were your elves good? Can you take a phot of your reindeer please? Can I please have panels and cattlemen? Do some people get to see you?

Grayson Campbell

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer oh and how is Rudolph? Does Mrs. Clause like milk? For Christmas could I please have lots of boxes, tape, and scissors. My favorite holiday is Christmas because we celebrate Jesus’ birthday.

Carly Cass

Dear Santa,

How are the elves doing? For Christmas could I please have LOL Dolls, earings and sneakers? For Christmas could I please have a sign for my nana? For Christmas could mom have a bracelet?

Kaylee Cumbie

Dear Santa,

Santa will you help me? Mom wants something but I don’t know what. Can I please have a remote controll car? If you could buy mama Josie that would be awesome. I will try to set out candy to. Will you bring my brother Liam play-dog please.

Emma Fick

Dear Santa,

How are the elves, reindeer and Mrs. Claus? For Christman could I please have a hoverboard, horse and hunting clothes.

Carlee Graham

Dear Santa,

How are the elves? For Christmas could I please have some Barbies, an iPod and a hoverboard.

Jordyn Matzke

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are your reindeer doing? Can I have a toy car, a phone, a hoverboard?

Gunner Obiero

Timberlake

Pre-K

Dear Santa,

I want a dinosaur trailer with a Triceratops and the trailer for it. I’d also like a pet lizard, please. Thank you!

Gabe

Dear Santa,

I want a real cookie and a lollipop squishy, please.

John

Dear Santa,

I want a big Godzilla and gimme some candy please. I want chocolate candy and stickers. I love you!

Hastyn

Dear Santa,

What’s the weather at the North Pole? I want a firefighter and a toy truck and a lot of toys! I’ve been good. Thank you!

Lee

Dear Santa,

I want a phone and an LOL and makeup. I also want some coloring books and some girl stuff toys, maybe like a necklace.

Ryilee

Dear Santa,

I want a motorcycle, and a monster truck, and a helicopter, an army tank and a jeep. Tell the deer hi! Thank you!

Hudson

Dear Santa,

Please bring a dolly to my house. Bye, bye!

Annie

Dear Santa,

Can I please get a irratador and gigantisaurus? Thank you. I love you.

Conner

Dear Santa,

I want to say I want a pet. A kitty cat and a boy dog for me. And a big pet koala. Can you please give me the pets? I love you!

Carter

Dear Santa,

Do the reindeer have a problem? Can they fly? I want some different kinds of Paw Patrol. I think that’s it.

Asher

Dear Santa,

I want a mini-Mouse playdoh set and a kitchen and a jumping house. Tell the reindeer hi!

Myleigh

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a hoverboard and more Hot Wheels. That’s all.

Westin

Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

How do you make toys? Thank you for the Barbie Closet last year. I would like Hatchables, an LOL house and a stuffed animal that changes colors. Lanie wants make-up. Mom wants make-up too. Dad needs new shirts. We will leave chocolate chip cookies and candy cane cookies and milk on the bottom shelf!

Ayla Lamle

Dear Santa,

How do you make LOL dolls? Thank you for the sunny belt last year. I would like a camera, LOL dolls and a poppy doll. Brooklyn wants a camera. Cole likes farm stuff. Bearett likes cow toys. Mom would like bracelets and necklaces. Dad needs a new hat. We will leave Oreos, chocolate cookies, one piece of candy and milk on the table.

Courtney Johnson

Dear Santa,

Did your reindeer grow with the reindeer food we gave them? Thank you for the nerf guns. Rhett wants a hover board. Mom would like a pink bow and arrow. Dad wants a practice gun. We will leave chocolate chip cookies and milk on the bricks by the chimney.

Cy Wallace

Dear Santa,

How do the elves not use their magic when you touch them? Thank you for the Power Ranger pillow case last year. I would like a white Arctic fox, sewing kit and painting stuff. Paige likes clothes. Kaylynn would like a stuffed dog. John likes PJ Mask stuff. Mom wants cooking stuff. Dad needs work stuff. We will leave no-bake cookies and strawberry milk on the hearth.

Danielle Redman

Dear Santa,

How do reindeer fly? Thank you for the X-Box last year. I would like remote control cars that go on the ceiling, books and water balloons. Blakely would like any kind of book. Lincoln likes dinosaur toys. Mom likes Harry Potter books and Dad needs a hammer. We will leave gingerbread cookies and Christmas tree shaped cookies, and milk on the kitchen counter.

Henry Burkes

Dear Santa,

How do reindeer fly? Thank you for the slime last year. I would like a smashers egg, Triceratops and a twistin’ Tyrannosaurus Rex. Mom wants a carousel. We will leave Chocolate chip cookies and milk by the door.

Jacob Shreeve

Dear Santa,

Who is the nicest reindeer? Thank you for the Minnie Mouse puzzle last year. I would like slime and a Barbie watch. Kilynn would like a Nintendo Switch. Krosby needs a baby bottle. Mom would like a picture frame and Dad needs a phone case. We will leave Rice Krispie treats and water on the kitchen table.

Kami Gaff

Dear Santa,

How do reindeer fly? Thank you for the Batman toy last year. I would like magnets, Jurassic World stuff and a new cup. Rayne would like a real bunny. Jocelyn wants a real cat. Nanny likes OSU shirts and Papa likes Metallica shirts. We will leave chocolate chip cookies and milk on the table.

Kaydn Fishback

Dear Santa,

Do you sing? Thank you for the baby doll last year. I would like linking cubes, magnet shapes and art supplies. Zayden likes Legos. Sawyer would like a toy that lights up. Mom would like a hairbrush and Dad wants men’s cologne. We will leave smiley face cookies and milk by the fireplace.

Kenzlynn Spade

Dear Santa,

Can I pet Rudolph? Thank for the 5 Barbies last year. I want 3 Barbie dream houses, new hand sanitizer and 2 necklaces. Ryder wants a sleeping bag. Layne likes apples. Mom needs a spoon to cook eggs and Dad needs a hammer and tools. We will leave chocolate cookies and milk on my kitchen table.

Kendyl Meyer

Dear Santa,

Do you just love Mrs. Claus’ cookies? Thank you for the LOL doll last year. I would like a mermaid tail, a kitchen shop and pink cash register. Hudson likes super toys. Bodey just wants money. Henzley wants red flowers for her room. Mom would like a dress she can put pants under and Dad needs new shoes. We will leave chocolate chip cookies with frosting and milk in a plastic cup on the little table in the living room.

Lenny Thomas

Dear Santa,

How does Santa fly on his sleigh? Thank you for the toys last year. I would like a Barbie camper, Hatchables and clothes. Luke wants a scooter. Mom would like a white skirt and dress. Dad would like a white shirt and blue shorts. We will leave chocolate chip cookies and milk on the fireplace.

Madelyn Ridgeway

Dear Santa,

How do your reindeer fly? Thank you for the basketball things. I would like a Barbie, a play basketball and a Barbie house. Kayla wants a notebook. Stephan would like a calendar. Mom needs new glasses and Dad needs a new flashlight. We will leave chocolate chip cookies and milk on the porch so he can eat outside.

Mona Redman

Dear Santa,

How do you bring presents? Thank you for the Buzz Light Year. I would like a cool triceratops, a red car and tractor. Collin would like a baby toy. Mom would like pretty lip stuff. Dad needs a hammer. We will leave round chocolate cookies and milk on the table.

Owen Masquelier

Dear Santa,

How do elves give presents? Thank you for the drone last year. I would like a piano, Playstation IV and dark blue chair. Caylin loves dolls. Jayden would like some little toy car. Mom would like a flower pot and Dad would like a blue truck. If you will come to the coffee table in the living room, I will leave chocolate chip cookies and milk for you.

Peyton Kelso

Dear Santa,

How do reindeer fly? Thank you for the dragon last year. I would like a robot dinosaur, a toy elf and a jack-o-lantern. Sterling wants a Batman mobile. Mom wants shirts and Dad needs tools. We will leave chocolate chip cookies and milk on the coffee table.

Remington Robinson

Dear Santa,

Did your reindeer like the reindeer food? Thank you for the talking Woody. I would like a walkie-talkie, a Barbie house and Toy Story toys. Trent wants a car holder. Mom needs work clothes and Dad needs clean clothes. We will leave chocolate chip cookies with lots of milk right by our plate.

Tori Jones

Dear Santa,

How do your reindeer fly? Thank you for the Octomus Prime. I would like another Octomus Prime, a bumblebee transformer and a Pokemon movie. Bobby Dale wants a racetrack. Lillie wants a Barbie doll. Lee likes anything blue. Dixie wants baby toys. Mom wants a ponytail holder and Dad needs a screwdriver.

Tuff Perryman

First Grade

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I need socks. I want a cross. I want dirt bike.

Cole Devore

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I need a soft sleeping clothes. I want Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Kid Size trash truck.

Hudson Judd

Dear Santa,

I been good. I need a baby boy elf. I want a kid size trash truck.

Ali Dayton

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I need another Elf. I want xbox one, Nintendo Switch, PS5.

Carson Judd

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I need a math book. I want money, ev,Flareon.

Rhett Parks.

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I need trees. I want Nintendo Switch, elf, a better dog.

Tyson Pierce

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I need socks. I want a pep dog, a xbox, and ir truck.

Slaid Green

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I need new socks for my dad. I want a tractor and I want a art stand and a new ring.

Jayli Severin

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I need friends. I want 2 elfs on the shelf, Nintendo Switch and xbox 1.

Callen Johnson

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I need friends. I want an elf on hte shelf. 5 nintendo switch. 3 fidget 10.

Gatlynn Miller

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I need peejaes. I want pokemon, more pokemon, room glitter. I have been kind.

Zayden Spade

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I need shoes. I want a dirt bike.

Brax Hutchison

Second Grade

Dear Santa,

I been very good this year. Can I have a bar and a high beam?

Amistye Nickel

Dear Santa,

Can I have a baby bunny and Lego friends, tidit and ten white shirts a new vanda bunny pen and bunny food and roller skates and a big X-mas tree for my room and a bunny wheel.

Lainie Lamle

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want an LOL doll. How many elves do you have in your factory. I want an LOL doll house. I want an LOL doll car.

Charlie Barron

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I want cat toys and I want trampoline.

Allison Streich

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Can I have roller skates? Can I have Legos? Can I have a new bike? Can I have a set of led lights.

Daila Alexander

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. So can I have a Scoby Doo lego set the castluse, a tablet and a RC car that gose fast and a gift card 500 dollars and 20 more Scoby Doo lego sets.

Camden Neilson

Dear Santa,

I want a new bike and a new scooter please. and a new Legos.

Katlin Parker

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I what my Christmas to be the same as last year. And I want a Christmas ornaments tow.

Taylynn Shepard

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Can I have a jet pack and a xbox 360 and a for-wheeler and a sandbox and a tablet and a dwatch and a chromebook and a 200 dollaer gift card and a I phone and ear pods and a gold necklace. Thank you Santa.

Layne Meyer

Dear Santa,

I want a play station 5. I want a new bike. I want a new drone LED light. I want star war legos. I want imaginexst Spongebob crusty crab. I want bikeni bottom spongebob. Led light shoes. Led light shirt. I want play station 4 games.

Jagger Worman

Dear Santa,

I want a cooking toy and Balie toys and coloring books and shrts and dresses and for my mom and ant and I am geting necklaces moon and friendn and OSU necklaces for my Nanny.

Jocelyn Fishback

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Can I have a new bike?

Rhett Wallace

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year. I want a oven set and unicorn makeup and guiter and unicorn watch and I want unicorn ear mufes.

Lillie Perryman

Dear Santa,

I want legos, dnd, herkevns, and beycle yas olndrc catch and kinetic sand and a ps 5, and a nintendo switch liyt. I want hotweils and sum new PGSNN 2 dpicbeot and a hot wey is monstr trucs.

Eli Gordon