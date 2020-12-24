A-C Student of the Month

Carly Hamen, eighth grader, was chosen as the November Student of the Month at Aline-Cleo.

Her school philosophy is “If you work hard, you will go far in life.”

Hamen feels the teachers at her small school are very helpful.

She receives her inspiration from her sisters, Kara and Morgan.

Carly’s favorite activities are fishing, hunting, and spending time with family.

Her favorite quote is, “The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.” ~ Dolly Parton

Hope and Daren Hamen, Cleo Springs, are her parents.