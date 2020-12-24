Alfalfa County hosts CUTS Livestock Judging Contest in November

The Alfalfa County Fairgrounds hosted the first ever CUTS Livestock Judging Contest on November 20.

The locals who placed are as follows:

• Joel Pecha, Timberlake, Fifth High Beef Senior FFA Individual.

• Jade Jantzen, Cherokee, Third High Swine Senior FFA Individual.

• Mylee Sims, Burlington, Fifth High Sheep Senior FFA Individual.

• Marlee Pecha, Timberlake, Fourth High Reasons Junior FFA Individual.

• Masen Ryel, Cherokee, Second High Goats Junior FFA Individual.

• Chris Diller, Timberlake, First High Swine Junior FFA Individual.

• Abby Guffy, Cherokee, Second High Swine Junior FFA Individual.

• Sterling Stewart, Burlington, Third High Swine Junior FFA Individual.

• Cherokee, First High Team Junior FFA.

• Kale Campbell, 4-Him 4-H, Fourth High Reasons Senior 4-H Individual; Second High Goats Senior 4-H Individual; Fourth High Beef Senior 4-H Individual.

• Kole Campbell, 4-Him 4-H, Fifth High Reasons Senior 4-H Individual; Fifth High Goats Senior 4-H Individual; Second High Beef Senior 4-H Individual; Second High Swine Senior 4-H Individual; Third High Sheep Senior 4-H Individual; First High Senior 4-H Individual.

• Nathan Campbell, 4-Him 4-H, Fourth High Goats Senior 4-H Individual; Fifth High Beef Senior 4-H Individual; Fifth High Sheep Senior 4-H Individual; Fifth High Senior 4-H Individual.

• 4-Him 4-H, First High Team Senior 4-H; Fourth High Team Junior 4-H

• Kord Campbell, 4-Him 4-H, First High Reasons Junior 4-H Individual; First High Beef Junior 4-H Individual; Third High Swine Junior 4-H Individual; Fourth High Junior 4-H Individual.