Burlington 4-H members have busy fall season

BY RYLEE SIMS

Burlington 4-H had a busy fall. Between 4-H and FFA, we had 15 members who showed animals at either county, Duncan or Tulsa. These members include: Owen Bellamy, Kayli Stewart, Karlie Heatherman, Newt Heatherman, Larry Heatherman, Morgan Matzke, Kaycee Matzke, Mylee Sims, Rylee Sims, Garrett Sims, Zoe Graham, Rebecka Carlson, Cooper Rockenbach, Emma Schupbach and Hudson Schupbach.

We also had several 4-H and FFA members who were involved in Livestock Judging: Newt, Larry, Hudson, Emma, Dotson, Kaycee, Remington Farney, Rylee, Carlson, Savelina Ofiu, Lauren Thomason, Mitch Krob, Bellamy, Mylee Sims, Karlie Heatherman, Kayli, Michalya McCollough, Trevor Hankey, Sterling Stewart,and Alex Harmon.

In September, we had a fun hot dog roast and fun outing at Courtney Schupbach’s house.

In October, we had our annual Fall Festival along with the Driftwood Church’s Trunk or Treat.

In November, we had a hot dog roast and movie night at Courtney Schupbach’s house.

Finally, in December we were a part of the County wide Fashion Revue and Impressive Dress Competition. We will have our Annual Bake sale on December 14 at our FFA Christmas Tree Lighting and outdoor Christmas Program.