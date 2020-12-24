Burlington hosts Christmas program, tree lighting

BY NANCY KLIPPENSTEIN

The annual FFA Christmas tree lighting and Christmas music program were combined this year. The event was held at the park in Burlington on Monday, December 14.

The Lions Club served chili, hot chocolate, and coffee. This helped keep everyone a little bit warmer considering the temperature was below freezing.

Burlington FFA members cut and delivered a tree to the park and put lights on it. To allow for social distancing, students from Pre-K through 12th grade bundled up and presented their music program to a crowd after the tree lighting. Burlington choir members sang songs and carols as well.

At the end of the night, Bellamy and Co. auctioned off Christmas trees that FFA students made out of wood pallets. Santa also made an appearance.