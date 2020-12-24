Williams signs at NOC By Editor | December 24, 2020 | 0 Drake Williams signs a letter of intent to livestock judge at Northern Oklahoma College. Williams (right) is pictured with Jennifer Bedwell, Northern Oklahoma College livestock judging coach. Posted in School Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Burlington hosts Christmas program, tree lighting December 24, 2020 | No Comments » A-C Student of the Month December 24, 2020 | No Comments » Burlington 4-H members have busy fall season December 24, 2020 | No Comments » Alfalfa County hosts CUTS Livestock Judging Contest in November December 24, 2020 | No Comments » Seventh grade creates art December 24, 2020 | No Comments »