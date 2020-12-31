BHS’s funky freshman class

BY MAKAYLA MCCULLOUGH

Burlington’s freshmen class did not get to have a traditional eighth grade promotion last year because of the coronavirus.

They expected this year to be stressful and different, but they were excited about being in high school. They made the best with the cards they were dealt by staying positive and safe; while doing as much as they can. You can definitely say the personality of this class is unique and very humorous.

The freshmen are hard workers who love working on projects together. Their activities include FFA, FCA, STUCO, vocal, band, athletics, and robotics.

In their free time, they like to do jackpot stock shows, woodworking, horseback riding, 4-wheeling, hunting and fishing.

The freshman class at Burlington include Trevor Hankey, Sterling Stewart, Logan Stewart, Mylee Sims, Alexander Harmon and Jonathan Peffly.